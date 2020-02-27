‘The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder’ Series Revival With Original Cast Confirmed For Disney+

Disney+ is bringing back an old favorite. The streamer officially has greenlighted The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which returns the original cast and executive producers from The Proud Family, which aired on Disney Channel in the 2000s.

No airdate was announced. Check out the new concept art above.

Ralph Farquhar, left, and Bruce W. Smith Disney+

Original series creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar are back along with co-EP and story editor Calvin Brown. The family-sitcom revival from Disney Television Animation was teased in November by once and future cast member Jo Marie Payton in an interview on Disney-owned ABC’s GMA3.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” Smith and Farquhar said in a statement. “It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

Featuring messages about inclusion and cultural diversity, The Proud Family premiered 18 years ago on Disney Channel.. Louder and Prouder picks up the story of central character Penny Proud and her family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe and grandmother Suga Mama. Also returning are Penny’s loyal crew — Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer — along with Uncle Bobby.

The original ‘Proud Family’ Disney Channel

Reprising their Proud Family voice roles are: Kyla Pratt as Penny, Tommy Davidson as Oscar, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy, Payton as Suga Mama, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez. Cedric the Entertainer is returning as Uncle Bobby.

All of the original Proud Family episodes are available on Disney+.

“The show’s humor and relatable stories are as relevant with audiences today as ever,” said Agnes Chu, SVP Content at Disney+. “Our audiences have loved rediscovering their favorite episodes of The Proud Family, and we’re excited Bruce, Ralph, Calvin and the returning cast are creating new stories for their new home on Disney+.”