Propagate Inks Germany’s Constantin Entertainment To First-Look Development & Production Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ rapidly growing content creation and distribution studio Propagate is teaming with Germany’s Constantin Entertainment in a first-look development and production deal. The plan is to work across all formats and genres.

Constantin Entertainment is one of the largest indie TV producers in Europe and is a subsidiary of Constantin Film (Perfect Strangers, Resident Evil, Fack Ju Goethe). Based in Munich, the company runs production facilities in many European countries. Apart from in-house developments, credits include The Voice (Israel, Switzerland), Kitchen Nightmares (Greece, Poland, Serbia, Croatia) and MasterChef (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria). In 2019, its Chris Tall Presents became the first German Amazon original entertainment show.

Propagate’s expanding portfolio includes November 13: Attack on Paris and Haunted for Netflix; Lore for Amazon; Charmed for The CW; In Search Of for History; and Planet of the Apps for Apple.

On the pact, Constantin General Manager Jochen Köstler said: “With their robust and growing catalog of content across all genres and formidable development and creative team, Propagate is the ideal partner for Constantin Entertainment. Production is imminent and will continue to ramp up as we look forward to sharing much of Propagate’s great content and formats with our many clients.”

Noted Cyrus Farrokh, Propagate’s International President: “We’re thrilled to team with Constantin, a powerful independent creative force throughout Europe. Our new partnership will provide both of our companies a wealth of opportunities across all genres and formats.”