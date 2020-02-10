‘Prodigal Son’: Dermot Mulroney Joins Fox Series As Recurring

Jessica (Bellamy Young) will be reuniting with an old friend in the final episodes of the first season of Fox’s Prodigal Son.

Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding) will recur in the final five episodes of season 1 as Nicholas Endicott, a charming and sophisticated New York City billionaire and patron of the arts, who is also an old friend of Jessica’s (Young) from before Martin’s arrest. When they both witness a murder, Jessica & Nicholas are once again thrust back into each other’s lives, much to Martin Whitly’s (Michael Sheen) disdain. Mulroney’s character will be introduced in the episode on Monday, March 30.

Tom Payne, Michael Sheen and Bellamy Young star in the series from Chris Fedak, Sam Sklaver, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Feder and Sklaver and directed by Lee Toland Krieger, Prodigal Son centers on Malcolm Bright (Payne), who has a gift. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? His father Martin Whitly (Sheen) was one of the worst — a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” That’s why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is the family business. He will use his twisted genius and razor-sharp instincts as a forensic profiler to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother (Young), annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son and his own constantly evolving neuroses.Intelligent but deeply damaged, Malcolm has a self-deprecating sense of humor and a surprising level of compassion.

Fedak and Sklaver executive produce with Krieger, Berlanti Prods’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Warner Bros TV produces with studio-based Berlanti Prods. Fox Entertainment is a co-producer.

Mulroney can most recently be seen in Netflix’s Messiah, HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones, USA’s The Purge, Amazon’s Homecoming, and Netflix’s Arrested Development. He will next be seen in features The Virgin of Highland Park and Touching Grace, and the second season of Amazon’s Hanna. He’s repped by Paradigm.