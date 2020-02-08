President Donald Trump Backs Pete Rose Reinstatement, Hall Of Fame Bid

FILE - In this June 17, 2017, file photo, former Cincinnati Reds player Pete Rose attends a news conference during his statue dedication ceremonies before a baseball game between the Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Cincinnati. Rose once again asked Major League Baseball to end his lifetime ban, saying the penalty is unfair compared with discipline for steroids use and electronic sign stealing. Rose's lawyers submitted the application Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who in December 2015 denied the previous request by the career hits leader. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

President Donald Trump knows that pitchers and catchers report soon. So he’s thumping the tub for one all-time great to be reinstated to Major League Baseball.

Because of the recent sign-stealing scandals involving tainted championships by the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox, a new clamor has arisen to get Rose back into baseball. He was permanently declared ineligible in August 1989 after an investigation revealed he bet on baseball while he played for and managed the Cincinnati Reds. The investigation included claims he bet on his own team, something Rose denied at first, but later admitted.

The ban has kept baseball’s all-time hits leader out of the Hall of Fame and limited to rare, special occasion appearances.

Since then, Rose has tried to be reinstated numerous times, but that moment has never arrived. The tide may be turning, though, with the sign-stealing scandal and the rise of sports betting now legal in 11 states, with seven states passing laws allowing it but not yet activated. Overall, 42 states (including California) are investigating legalized sports betting

Today, President Trump gave his powerful endorsement to allowing Rose back in.