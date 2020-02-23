President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump is taking his act on the road, heading to India for a rally and some deal-making on the subcontinent.

An eager Commander-in-Tweet fired off a few messages before departing, and told reporters gathered at the White House for his departure that he expects a huge turnout for his public appearances in Ahmedabad.

“I hear it’s going to be a big event. Some people say the biggest event they’ve ever had in India. That’s what the Prime Minister told me, this will be the biggest event they’ve ever had.”

While on the lawn, the President also took time to congratulate Bernie Sanders, albeit more respectfully than he did online, leaving out the “Crazy” nickname. He also announced online a big South Carolina rally for Thursday in his never-ending roadshow.

We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Departing for India with Melania! pic.twitter.com/sZhb3E1AoB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2020

Just another Shifty Schiff leak. Isn’t there a law about this stuff? https://t.co/JWE0oPhiw9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2020

“The Kremlin is reportedly backing Bernie Sanders bid to win the White House.” Jon Scott @FoxNews Why didn’t somebody tell me this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2020