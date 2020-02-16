President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump has a special task on his agenda today – make the “Great American Race,” aka the Daytona 500, great again. He will be the grand marshal of the event and give the “start your engines” command.

It’s also rumored that the President will take a lap around the track in the vehicle known as “The Beast,” an armored Cadillac limousine. Its protections likely won’t be needed, as the demographics of the stock car racing circuit closely resemble the President’s most ardent supporters.

The Commander-in-Tweet couldn’t contain his glee about the coming event in his lone tweet of the day so far. He’ll likely have updates as we progress, and we’ll add them to the list.

The tweetstorm so far: