President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump collected his awards today for one of his best weeks in office. In a retweeting frenzy, the Commander-in-Tweet shared the sentiments of constituents and media supporters, continuing the victory lap for his Senate impeachment trial victory.

The usual suspects were rounded up and spanked, including his Democratic opponents. There were also huzzahs from far and near for the economy, which the recent jobs report indicated is still on a steep flight path upward.

The President even found time to be a bit playful, referring to one of the Sunday morning news shows as “Deface The Nation” and retweeting the faux cover of Time magazine showing his dynasty extending far into the future, noting, “This will never get old!”

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

I don’t know who the heckler is…but he is my hero! Nadler was rattled! 😂 One of the best things to come from the election of @realDonaldTrump…was that he woke up the silent majority and showed America how to take the fight to the enemy!

pic.twitter.com/qrFqxKsd7V — RedPillReport 🇺🇸 (@RedPillReport) February 2, 2020

Mitt Romney is tied to Hunter Biden’s Burisma corruption. This is why he’s bent over backwards for the media with this show “guilty” vote. He doesn’t want this story EXPOSED!https://t.co/9JCC6r3jew — Big League Politics (@bigleaguepol) February 5, 2020

Mitt Romney has stabbed Trump in the back and will join Democrats in their shameful attempt to overturn an election. Mitt may think it’s payback… BUT Utah is preparing a process to #RECALLMITT! It would be a shame if this story went viral. https://t.co/hAkUwICOcN — Big League Politics (@bigleaguepol) February 5, 2020

They are really mad at Senator Joe Munchkin in West Virginia. He couldn’t understand the Transcripts. Romney could, but didn’t want to! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

The sham impeachment attempt concocted by Democrats ended in the full vindication and exoneration of President @realDonaldTrump. Statement from the Press Secretary: https://t.co/XXXYUiQGcO pic.twitter.com/QnUWhTaCwi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2020

McConnell Rips Democrats Over Iowa Caucus Mishap — 'Can't Even Count Votes'

https://t.co/XB11sKAVio — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 4, 2020

Nancy Pelosi ripped the tribute to this family to shreds. pic.twitter.com/28MJRsRWMp — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) February 5, 2020

Pence (@VP) blasted Pelosi's behavior during Trump's State Of The Union in a sit-down interview with me today. “Not just at the end of the speech, but during the course of the speech, she was muttering to me throughout and making some complaints,” WATCH: https://t.co/rfGDU1xfnj — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 6, 2020

Standing ovation for Trump as he’s introduced at the National Prayer Breakfast. Even Nancy Pelosi stands and applauds. Trump uses the platform to renew his complaints about impeachment. Calls Dems involved corrupt and Republicans courageous. — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 6, 2020

This is so true! https://t.co/utms4KMUVk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

This will never get old! https://t.co/u1CzwwIBvE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

Hemingway: Impeachment Theater Could Not Have Gone Worse For Democrats. https://t.co/jwU3VkLs0X — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) February 7, 2020

From the NEW YORK TIMES: 'Black Workers’ Wages Are Finally Rising'https://t.co/DqexgCYkhd — Black Voices for Trump (@BlackVoices4DJT) February 7, 2020

The economy is BOOMING. Americans are WINNING. The latest jobs report proves President @realDonaldTrump's Great American Comeback is just getting started! pic.twitter.com/q6h78LoFe8 — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 7, 2020

Murdock: Democrats, Trump is giving America the economy you claim to want – Be honest and say thanks. #demdebate https://t.co/wiJ1GGL4mM — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) February 8, 2020

Flashback to when Obama-Biden National Security Advisor Gen. James Jones praised the decision to take out dangerous Iranian terrorist Soleimani. Democrats screamed about World War 3 and nuclear war and the media largely bought it. What happened?#DemDebate https://t.co/hFdITSvxSf — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) February 8, 2020

Pete Buttigieg says if he was president, terrorist leader Soleimani would still be alivehttps://t.co/xVJmOgtiEV pic.twitter.com/FE3YFyYExs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2020

In tonight’s debate, Democrats agreed that they’d all have permitted Qassem Soleimani to continue to walk the Earth. Not one would have taken him off the board, which means he’d still be plotting attacks on Americans. Shocking, but somehow not surprising. — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) February 8, 2020

Democrats on stage said they would not have allowed the kind of shady foreign business deals that Joe Biden allowed his son Hunter to engage in while he was vice president. #BidenInc #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/VlImKhRm9b — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 8, 2020

An American family is grieving the loss of a father & husband. President Trump eliminated the Iranian terrorist who ripped them apart forever. But Democrats say they wouldn't have. They can't be trusted to protect American lives! #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/14585suxY0 — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 8, 2020