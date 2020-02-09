President Donald Trump collected his awards today for one of his best weeks in office. In a retweeting frenzy, the Commander-in-Tweet shared the sentiments of constituents and media supporters, continuing the victory lap for his Senate impeachment trial victory.
The usual suspects were rounded up and spanked, including his Democratic opponents. There were also huzzahs from far and near for the economy, which the recent jobs report indicated is still on a steep flight path upward.
The President even found time to be a bit playful, referring to one of the Sunday morning news shows as “Deface The Nation” and retweeting the faux cover of Time magazine showing his dynasty extending far into the future, noting, “This will never get old!”
We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
