President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump celebrated a successful rally in South Carolina last night, urging voters to vote for Bernie Sanders as a way to derail other candidates.

But the President has bigger concerns on the horizon with the growing threat of the coronavirus, and indicated he will hold a press conference today to discuss the latest news.

We’ll update as more communications come in. The tweetstorm so far:

I will be having a 1:30 P.M. Press Conference at the White House to discuss the latest CoronaVirus developments. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 29, 2020