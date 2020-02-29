President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

Click to Skip Ad
Carlos Barria/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump celebrated a successful rally in South Carolina last night, urging voters to vote for Bernie Sanders as a way to derail other candidates.

But the President has bigger concerns on the horizon with the growing threat of the coronavirus, and indicated he will hold a press conference today to discuss the latest news.

We’ll update as more communications come in. The tweetstorm so far:

