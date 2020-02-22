President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump is back in Washington, DC today, having rolled the dice and won in Las Vegas, a strong labor town that went blue in the 2016 elections. He presided over a massive rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center, bringing along the “Miracle On Ice” USA hockey team that triumphed over Russia in 1980 at the Winter Olympics to make a point about alleged Russian meddling.

For 2020, the odds seem better in the state for Trump, as concerns over what may happen to health plans if “Medicare for All” is implemented have dampened some enthusiasm for Democrats.

The White House has indicated there are no public plans or travel scheduled for today, which means there’s plenty of time for the Commander-in-Tweet to sound off. We’ll update as more communications roll in.

The tweetstorm so far:

Democrats in the Great State of Nevada (Which, because of the Economy, Jobs, the Military & Vets, I will win in November), be careful of Russia, Russia, Russia. According to Corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff, they are pushing for Crazy Bernie Sanders to win. Vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020