President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump is attempting to golf in damp West Palm Beach this morning. But he squeezed two tweets and a few retweets before heading to the links — if the good walk isn’t spoiled by rain.

The Commander-in-Tweet shared a video that he thought hilarious, and a disturbing conversation between a San Francisco man and an Antifa thug. He also had time to underline the Andrew McCabe situation and warn his opponents that the king lives.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

IG report on Andrew McCabe: Misled Investigators over roll in news media disclosure…Lacked Candor (Lied) on four separate occasions…Authotized Media Leaks to advance personal interests…IG RECOMMENDED MCCABE’S FIRING. @FoxNews @IngrahamAngle — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020

…..biggest test of his presidency emboldened, ready to claim exoneration, and take his case of grievance, persecution and resentment to the campaign trail.” Peter Baker @nytimes The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020

THIS IS HILARIOUS

Mayor of Georgetown in the US excused himself to go & use the washroom in the middle of a meeting & forgot to switch off his mic on his tie & this is what happened. pic.twitter.com/zXuyBxTo7E — Paul Samuel (@PaulSam27131285) February 14, 2020