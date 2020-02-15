Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Inside The NBA’ Co-Host Charles Barkley: Kobe Bryant “Had A Flaw That We All Know About”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump Shutterstock

President Donald Trump is attempting to golf in damp West Palm Beach this morning. But he squeezed two tweets and a few retweets before heading to the links — if the good walk isn’t spoiled by rain.

The Commander-in-Tweet shared a video that he thought hilarious, and a disturbing conversation between a San Francisco man and an Antifa thug. He also had time to underline the Andrew McCabe situation and warn his opponents that the king lives.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad