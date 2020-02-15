President Donald Trump is attempting to golf in damp West Palm Beach this morning. But he squeezed two tweets and a few retweets before heading to the links — if the good walk isn’t spoiled by rain.
The Commander-in-Tweet shared a video that he thought hilarious, and a disturbing conversation between a San Francisco man and an Antifa thug. He also had time to underline the Andrew McCabe situation and warn his opponents that the king lives.
We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
