Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Orson Bean Dies: TV, Stage And Film Comedian/Actor/Activist Killed In Accident At Age 91

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA Members Approve "Pattern Of Demands" That Could Spark Strike

Read the full story

President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump Shutterstock

President Donald Trump is back on the attack. After laying low in the latter stages of his Senate hearing, the Commander-in-Tweet continued his victory laps today with a tweetstorm that carved up a few of his foes.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman came in for some of the more brutal blows, with Donald Trump Jr. chiming in late on Friday night in support of his firing. President Trump also attacked West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin in a tweet that may have the ulterior motive of undermining a vulnerable Democratic seat. He also pointed out that he received support from “many highly religious people” in his Senate impeachment vote, an elbow against Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who leaned on his standing with the Almighty in becoming the lone Republican to vote against the President.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad