President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump is back on the attack. After laying low in the latter stages of his Senate hearing, the Commander-in-Tweet continued his victory laps today with a tweetstorm that carved up a few of his foes.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman came in for some of the more brutal blows, with Donald Trump Jr. chiming in late on Friday night in support of his firing. President Trump also attacked West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin in a tweet that may have the ulterior motive of undermining a vulnerable Democratic seat. He also pointed out that he received support from “many highly religious people” in his Senate impeachment vote, an elbow against Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who leaned on his standing with the Almighty in becoming the lone Republican to vote against the President.

We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

The only way to stop the crazed Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats “is for the Republican Senate to run an offense here”. @LeeSmithDC @IngrahamAngle @FoxNews So true, although the Dems Hoaxes & Witch Hunts have driven up Republican Polls, and mine, mightily! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s Impeachment Hoax has lifted Republican Congressional Polls (she lost the House once before!), and my Polls, WAY UP, which was expected, but it has had a great effect on Republican Senate races, including North Carolina, Kentucky, Colorado and Arizona. Thanks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

Thank you Iowa for the RECORD vote we just received in the Primary. The Dems were 25% down (although their votes are all fried!). https://t.co/xQb5ZKWVeT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

Great poll in Iowa, where I just landed for a Big Rally! #KAG2020🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4YCo01XYCn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

….was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information. In other words, “OUT”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

….always continue. Every Republican Senator except Romney, many highly religious people, all very smart, voted against the Impeachment Hoax. @SenCapito was all in (a great person). I was told by many that Manchin was just a puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. That’s all he is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2020