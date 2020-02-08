President Donald Trump is back on the attack. After laying low in the latter stages of his Senate hearing, the Commander-in-Tweet continued his victory laps today with a tweetstorm that carved up a few of his foes.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman came in for some of the more brutal blows, with Donald Trump Jr. chiming in late on Friday night in support of his firing. President Trump also attacked West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin in a tweet that may have the ulterior motive of undermining a vulnerable Democratic seat. He also pointed out that he received support from “many highly religious people” in his Senate impeachment vote, an elbow against Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who leaned on his standing with the Almighty in becoming the lone Republican to vote against the President.
We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
President Donald Trump is back on the attack. After laying low in the latter stages of his Senate hearing, the Commander-in-Tweet continued his victory laps today with a tweetstorm that carved up a few of his foes.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman came in for some of the more brutal blows, with Donald Trump Jr. chiming in late on Friday night in support of his firing. President Trump also attacked West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin in a tweet that may have the ulterior motive of undermining a vulnerable Democratic seat. He also pointed out that he received support from “many highly religious people” in his Senate impeachment vote, an elbow against Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who leaned on his standing with the Almighty in becoming the lone Republican to vote against the President.
We’ll add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.