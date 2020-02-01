It’s shaping up to be a good weekend for President Trump. Another terrorist has been eliminated, his impeachment appears to be in the rear-view mirror, and there’s 18 holes of golf calling to him at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Fla.
As a measure of his contentment, the White House press pool report indicated there were few onlookers as he traveled for his Saturday game, which means that his opposition stayed in bed.
Of course, golf is often called “a good walk spoiled,” so it may be too soon to call it a perfect day. But it’s looking good for the Commader-in-Tweet, who found some time earlier today to send out a few retweets and a few original thoughts.
We will update his communications as more roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
