President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

It’s shaping up to be a good weekend for President Trump. Another terrorist has been eliminated, his impeachment appears to be in the rear-view mirror, and there’s 18 holes of golf calling to him at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Fla.

As a measure of his contentment, the White House press pool report indicated there were few onlookers as he traveled for his Saturday game, which means that his opposition stayed in bed.

Of course, golf is often called “a good walk spoiled,” so it may be too soon to call it a perfect day. But it’s looking good for the Commader-in-Tweet, who found some time earlier today to send out a few retweets and a few original thoughts.

We will update his communications as more roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

U.S. killed a top al-Qaeda leader in Yemen, reports say https://t.co/MVV9dTl721 via @Yahoo — Sean D. Naylor (@SeanDNaylor) January 31, 2020

4)If true, and it seems to be, the dead of al-Rimi would mark a major blow to #AlQaeda on the whole. Al-Rimi was a candidate for succeeding AQ leader Zawahiri. — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) January 30, 2020

3)Breaking: It appears that Qasim al-Rimi, leader of the Yemen-based #AQAP, was the individual targeted & killed in a U.S. drone strike on Saturday, January 25 in Wadi Ubaidah, east of #Sanaa – a longtime stronghold for the group. AQAP has yet to officially confirm his death. pic.twitter.com/ohDcH2d8wz — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) January 30, 2020

Trump poll numbers are the highest since election, despite constant phony Witch Hunts! Tens of thousands of people attending rallies (which the Fake News never mentions) to see “The Greatest Show On Earth”. Fun because USA is WINNING AGAIN! https://t.co/L14hDtx6cT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2020