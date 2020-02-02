President Donald Trump To Fox News Host Sean Hannity: Impeachment? “It’s Been Unfair”

In a Super Bowl exclusive, President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News host Sean Hannity for a discussion on where things stand. The interview took place before the Friday vote on witnesses in his Senate impeachment trial that all but assured his acquittal.

The Hannity interview contained little surprises, focusing on the impeachment, the administration’s accomplishments, the State of the Union and the Democratic contenders.

Trump called Bernie Sanders “a communist,” said Joe Biden was “sleepy,” and characterized Elizabeth Warren’s political platform as “a fairy tale.” Nancy Pelosi? A “very confused, very nervous woman.”

Trump said he’d like to work with the Democrats, but saw how impossible that would be, given what’s happened.

“I’d like to, but it’s pretty hard when you think about it,” Trump said, “It’s been very unfair.”

Watch the interview above.