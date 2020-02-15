‘Power’ Prequel Adds Omar Epps To ‘Raising Kanan’ Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Power is over, but there’s a lot more big-name wattage coming in the ever-expanding Starz franchise created by Courtney Kemp, including a three-pointer from a Love & Basketball alum.

Omar Epps has joined the cast of prequel Power Book III: Raising Kanan, I’ve learned.

A big name for what aims to be a big show in the now quartet of Power spinoffs headed for the small screen over the next year, Epps comes to the series based on the backstory of the now deceased character played by Curtis “50 Cent’ Jackson on the February 9 concluding mother-show for a recurring role on NBC blockbuster This Is Us.

While no specific details of Epps’ role are known, the House vet is playing a major figure in the Power cannon, I hear.

Being that Raising Kanan is the only Power spinoff to take place in the past, it is pretty clear whoever the Brooklyn-born Epps is portraying will have reach in the mainly New York-set world of the franchise. Reach that could stretch, one way or another, to the Mary J. Blige-led and Method Man, Michael Rainey Jr., Shane Johnson and Naturi Naughton starring Power Book II: Ghost, the Larenz Tate-led Power Book IV: Influence and the now L.A.-based Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) driven Power Book V: Force.

Along with Kemp’s End of Episode banner, 50 Cent’s his G-Unit Film and Television and Atmosphere Entertainment MM, Lionsgate TV is producing the four Power spinoffs series for Starz

Fatherless to Fatherhood author Epps is repped by CAA, manager Eli Selden at Anonymous Content and Beverly Hills-based law firm Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.