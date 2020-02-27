‘Pod Save America’ Producer Crooked Media Unveils Podcast Slate Including Shows From Rachel Bonnetta & Rachna Fruchbom

EXCLUSIVE: Crooked Media, the podcast company behind Pod Save America and Lovett or Leave It, has unveiled its latest slate of audio series. The company is working on shows with Fox Sports host Rachel Bonnetta, Parks and Recreation writer Rachna Fruchbom, former Teen Vogue writer Phillip Picardi and What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker author Damon Young.

The spring and summer slate joins shows such as Keep It, Pod Save the World and What A Day. The company was founded in 2017 by former Obama staffer Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor and Jon Lovett.

The new shows include Hall of Shame, with Rachel Bonetta and Rachna Fruchbom, a comedy show about the biggest and strangest scandals in sports history, Unholier Than Thou, in which Phillip Picardi explores faith and spirituality in our culture; Damon Young’s weekly series about life as a black man in America and Prisoner, the dramatic first-person account of Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian’s 18-month detention in Iran during the Iran nuclear deal negotiations in 2015.

Hall of Shame, which includes stories such as Dock Ellis’ no-hitter to the agony of Rosie Ruiz’s marathon lies, will launch in March. Unholier Than Thou will launch in April. The untitled series from VerySmartBrothas founder Damon Young, which explores the anxiety, vulnerability, angst, and absurdity of existing while black in America, will launch in May and Jason Rezaian’s Prisoner, which features interview with Anthony Bourdain and John Kerry, will launch in June.

Sarah Geismer, the former Netflix exec who is head of creative development and production at Crooked Media, said, “We’ve been hard at work for months developing these upcoming projects and I’m excited to finally let the world in on what we hope will be a winning ticket for 2020. These new shows represent our commitment to promoting diverse stories across genres and podcast formats that still deliver the sharp, inspiring analysis our audience has come to expect from us. And we definitely found the right partners to help us do it – we are thrilled to be working with incredible hosts who share our vision for storytelling and a progressive society.”