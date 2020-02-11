Kids Studio Pocket.watch Hires Former Disney Exec Danny Spronz As It Ramps Up International Presence 

Kids digital media studio Pocket.watch is expanding its global presence with the hire of former Disney exec Danny Spronz.

Spronz, who was formerly VP, Digital Partnerships and Influencer Marketing, EMEA, at The Walt Disney Company, becomes Managing Director EMEA. He will be responsible for all business operations, advertising sales, consumer products licensing and content sales in the region.

Pocket.watch’s investors include Viacom, Greycroft, Third Wave Digital and United Talent Agency (UTA), as well as strategic angels including Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Landau.

Separately, the company has struck a partnership with Middle Eastern telco Etisalat that includes its slate of kids programming including Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, HobbyKids Adventures and Ryan’s World Specials. It has also expanded its roster of creator partners, adding Netherlands based creator JasonVlogs.

“The rate of demand for children’s programming from the biggest stars and creators loved by generation alpha across EMEA and other western territories shows no signs of slowing down and Pocket.watch is uniquely positioned to fill this need,” said Spronz. “Pocket.watch has proven time and again to be a trailblazer in the kids’ entertainment space and I am thrilled to be joining the team to help further the company’s success and reach into new territories.”

“We are delighted to continue to enhance our content offering by partnering with pocket.watch,” added Humaid Rashid Sahoo, CEO, E-Vision. “Our e-Junior channel is the number one most watched kids’ channel in the UAE and exclusively available on Etisalat’s eLife TV. Bringing the latest and the best in kids’ entertainment to the UAE complements our objective of delivering the best quality content to our e-Junior customers.”