Pluto TV Sets Latin America Launch In March, With Brazil Coming By Year-End

Pluto TV, the free, ad-supported streaming service owned by ViacomCBS, will launch in Latin America at the end of March. Pluto TV Brazil is expected to launch by the end of 2020.

ViacomCBS Networks International announced the expansion Monday. Pluto was acquired by Viacom in January 2019 for $340 million.

The service will offer programming in Spanish and Portuguese. Pluto will be available on cable operator platforms, its own website and via an iOS and Android app.

About 80% of Pluto channels are curated by editorial teams, giving the platform unique flexibility. While it faces several competitors in ad-supported streaming, its live, linear focus differs from rivals’ largely on-demand orientation.

“The launch of Pluto TV in Latin America enables our partners to offer their viewers a new value-added service, complementing their premium and linear offerings,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, President of Studios and OTT for ViacomCBS Networks International. “I am confident that Pluto TV will quickly become an essential platform for partners and consumers across Latin America as it has been in the U.S. and Europe.”

The initial lineup of channels includes; Pluto TV Cine Estelar, Pluto TV Cine Acción, Pluto TV Cine Drama, Pluto TV Cine Comedia, Pluto TV Cine Terror, Pluto TV Series, Telefe Clásico, MTV Vintage, Nick Pluto TV, Nick Jr. Pluto TV, Pluto TV Junior, Pluto TV Kids, Pluto TV Anime, Pluto TV Deportes, Pluto TV Cocina, Pluto TV Viajes. More than 80 channels across genres are projected by the end of 2020

“The launch of Pluto TV across Latin America marks another huge step toward achieving our mission of entertaining the planet,” said Tom Ryan, CEO and Co-Founder of Pluto TV. “We see massive opportunity and consumer demand for a high quality, free ad-supported streaming TV service throughout Latin America and therefore are excited to introduce viewers in the region to Pluto TV very soon.”