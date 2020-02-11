‘Hostile Planet’ Producer Plimsoll Productions Moves Into Drama With Hire Of ‘Appropriate Adult’ Producer Lisa Gilchrist

EXCLUSIVE: Hostile Planet producer Plimsoll Productions is moving into scripted. The natural history producer has hired Lisa Gilchrist, producer of Dominic West-fronted crime thriller Appropriate Adult, as Head of Drama.

This comes six months after the company, which also produces series such as Yellowstone Live and Netflix’s Night on Earth, has secured multi-million-dollar investment from private equity firm LDC.

Gilchrist, who reports to Plimsoll CEO Grant Mansfield, has worked at Mrs Wilsonproducer Snowed-In Productions as well as ITV and the BBC. Other projects she has worked on include ITV’s See No Evil: The Moors Murders and This is Personal: The Hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper and BBC One’s The Moorside.

She has been tasked with developing original scripted series with an initial focus on factual drama for the UK and international marketplace.

Grant Mansfield, CEO, said, “Lisa has built a reputation on delivering standout, award winning and emotionally powerful drama. Her wealth of experience in development and production, with her particular expertise in securing extraordinary access to real life stories makes her the perfect fit to drive Plimsoll’s scripted ambitions.”

Lisa Gilchrist added, “I am thrilled to be joining Plimsoll Productions to spearhead their move into drama. I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the most exceptional creatives in the business and look forward to collaborating with new and established talent to bring bold and emotionally-powerful drama to both UK and international audiences.”