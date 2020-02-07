WME Signs ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Helmer Wes Ball & Oddball Entertainment Partner Joe Hartwick

WME just signed Wes Ball and his Oddball Entertainment partner Joe Hartwick. The duo is in the early stages of rebooting the Planet of the Apes franchise for 20th. They will produce, and Ball will direct.

Ball is best known for directing the Maze Runner trilogy that collectively grossed around $950 million worldwide. He also was public about the disappointment of seeing the movie he developed for so long, the $170 million CGI animated Mouse Guard, get unplugged last April, two weeks before start of production. The film was a casualty of Disney’s acquisition of Fox and the studio didn’t see taking the risk on a new branded mouse with skills closer to Bruce Lee than Mickey Mouse. Ball posted about 10 minutes of footage that reflected his vision for the movie. He tried to set it elsewhere, to no avail.

Ball had been repped by Paradigm.

It’s the second big signing by WME this week after bringing in actor Robert Downey Jr, his producer wife Susan Downey and their Team Downey banner.