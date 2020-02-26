Apple Tree Productions, the ITV Studios backed production company led by The Killing producer Piv Bernth, is to adapt Kerstin Ekman’s award-winning crime novel Blackwater into a six-part TV series for Sweden’s SVT.

Announced at the European Film Market, Blackwater is billed as a “landmark premium crime drama series” and will be written by Maren Louise Käehne (The Bridge, Borgen), with Pernilla August (The Legacy, A Serious Game) directing.

Ekman’s novel was first published in Sweden in 1993 and is set in 1970. It tells the story of how four random people’s lives converge after two tourists are found murdered in a tent near the Swedish mountain town of Blackwater.

The drama has been pre-sold to Denmark’s DR, NRK in Norway, Finland’s YLE and RUV in Iceland. Alongside Apple Tree, it is co-produced by Germany’s ARD Degeto and Sweden’s Filmpool Nord, with support from the European Union’s Media Programme. ITV Studios is selling the series internationally.

Apple Tree CEO Bernth said: “We are so proud to be the company that gets to make a landmark TV series of this iconic novel and feel lucky to be working with the incredibly talented writer Maren Louise Käehne and director Pernilla August in bringing this story to the screen.”

Blackwater will be Apple Tree’s second production, with the company currently shooting supernatural thriller Equinox for Netflix.