Toni Collette To Star In ‘Pieces Of Her’ Netflix Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off her acclaimed starring role in Unbelievable, Toni Collette is set to headline another Netflix series, Pieces of Her, a dramatic thriller based on the 2018 book by bestselling crime author Karin Slaughter. Minkie Spiro (The Plot Against America) is set to direct the eight-episode series from the all-female creative team of executive producers Lesli Linka Glatter, Charlotte Stoudt and Bruna Papandrea.

Minkie Spiro Courtesy of Netflix

Written by Stoudt, who serves as showrunner, Pieces of Her is set in a sleepy Georgia town where a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura (Collette). Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.

Lovely, empathetic, modest – at first glance, Collette’s Laura Oliver seems to be the perfect Southern woman, devoted to her work as a speech pathologist and to her disaffected daughter, Andy. But when the ghosts of Laura’s past put her life in jeopardy, we discover there is more to Laura than meets the eye.

Karin Slaughter Netflix

Stoudt executive produces with Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver from Made Up Stories, and Karin Slaughter, Janice Williams, Spiro and Glatter.

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Collette was most recently seen starring alongside Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever in Netflix’s praised limited series Unbelievable and on the big screen in award-season contender Knives Out. She’ll next be seen starring with Damian Lewis in Euros Lyn’s Sundance film Dream Horse, set to premiere in May.

Spiro is currently directing The Plot Against America miniseries based on Philip Roth’s alt-history novel. She recently shared in a 2020 DGA Award nomination for directing an episode of FX’s Fosse/Verdon limited series. Her other recent directing credits include Netflix’s Dead To Me and NBC’s The Village, among others.

Slaughter has penned 18 novels including Cop Town, Pretty Girls, The Good Daughter and the Grant County and Will Trent series. Her books have sold more than 35 million copies and been translated in more than three dozen languages.