Top British TV Presenter Phillip Schofield Says He Is Gay

Phillip Schofield, one of the UK’s best-known television presenters, has revealed that he is gay.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the married father of two daughters said questions about his sexuality had been “consuming him” for years. “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay,” he said.

Schofield, who presents tentpole ITV shows This Morning and Dancing On Ice, said on Friday that he has endured some “very dark moments” but has come to the conclusion that “being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud.” He added: “Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.”

He added that he has enjoyed support from his This Morning co-presenter Holly Willoughby, “who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder.” Schofield also paid tribute to the “wonderful, supportive” teams he works with at ITV. His full statement is below:

A statement from Phillip pic.twitter.com/iIE7NcLZ2I — This Morning (@thismorning) February 7, 2020

Schofield has been a fixture on British TV since 1985 when he started out in children’s programming on the BBC. He has presented This Morning since 2002, and is a mainstay in ITV’s primetime schedule, hosting shows including The Cube and All Star Mr & Mrs over the years.