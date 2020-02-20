Two-Time Super Bowl Champ Malcolm Jenkins & His Listen Up Media Sign With ICM

EXCLUSIVE: ICM has inked Malcolm Jenkins, a two-time Super Bowl champion, three-time Pro-Bowl Safety, producer and entrepreneur along with his production company Listen Up Media.

ICM will rep Jenkins in all areas except his NFL player contract. NFL agent Ben Dogra will continue to represent Jenkins in all football-related matters. Jenkins is a 2020 NFL Walter Payton Man of the year finalist and is currently a safety for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jenkins is the only NFL safety to start every game since 2014 and with 11 interceptions and four pick-six among other leading Eagles statistics. A three-time Pro-Bowler and three-time Defensive Captain, Jenkins will enter his 12th NFL season this fall.

In addition to being an NFL guest analyst for Showtime, HBO Now, ESPN and Amazon, Jenkins appeared on HBO’s Ballers, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show among others.

Jenksins’ production label Listen Up Media, led by marketing vet India Robinson, has several projects in development including sketch comedy and scripted series, documentaries and digital content with a focus on systemic issues in society. Jenkins is currently producing the feature length social documentary Black Boys, a co-production with Never Whisper Justice films. Directed by Sonia Lowman and executive produced by Jenkins, the doc is an intimate, inter-generational insight to Black male identity and opportunity at the intersection of sports, education and criminal justice. Jenkins is heavily involved with the editing of this film which is in post-production. Among those featured in Black Boys are journalist Jemele Hill, NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year & NFL legend Chris Long and renowned sociologist Harry Edwards among others.

As an entrepreneur, Jenkins has Damari Savile, a brick-and-mortar bespoke men’s clothing store in Philadelphia. In 2018, he co-created the Players Coalition, a 501c3 and 501c4 non-profit to impact racial and social inequality. Last year, he was chosen as a finalist for the third time for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for excellence on and off the field through his work with The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and his social activism.