Pharrell Williams Boards Pro-Skateboarder Feature ‘North Hollywood’ As Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Thirteen-time Grammy winning recording artist and two-time Oscar nominee Pharrell Williams has signed on to produce the Mikey Alfred directed drama North Hollywood which is billed as being the first movie ever about becoming a pro skateboarder.

The movie was submitted to Sundance, but was rejected. Instead of letting that stop everyone involved, the filmmakers decided to hold their own buyers screening, which is taking place this Thursday in Los Angeles. They posted this on Instagram and are currently spurring great buzz (see below).

Williams will produce with Mimi Valdés, Malcolm Washington, Kevin Turen, Harrison Kreiss, and Carmen Cuba. North Hollywood stars Ryder McLaughlin, Aramis Hudson, Nico Hiraga, Miranda Cosgrove, Angus Cloud, and Vince Vaughn.

Williams has produced some notable movies including Rick Famuyiwa’s Sundance and Cannes feature Dope, 20th Century Fox’s $236M-grossing Hidden Figures, for which Williams received an Oscar Best Picture nomination and the 2017 biopic Roxanne, Roxanne about New York teenage hip-hop artist Lolita “Roxanne Shanté” Gooden.

Williams was also Oscar-nominated in the best original song category for “Happy” from Despicable Me 2 back in 2014. Together with Chad Hugo, Williams has The Neptunes which has produced numerous singles for various recording artists, working with such acts as Clipse, Vanessa Marquez, Justin Timberlake, Snoop Dog, Robin Thicke as well as Britney Spears on the single “I’m A Slave 4 U”.

Williams also owns I Am Other, a multimedia creative collective that serves as an umbrella for all of his endeavors, including his fashion brand Billionaire Boys Club.

Williams was featured on Daft Punk’s single “Get Lucky” which sold over 9.3 million copies winning Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 56th Grammys. He is repped by WME, First Access Entertainment and King, Holmes, Paterno & Berliner.