EXCLUSIVE: We’re hearing that a big deal is in the works for world rights to one of the : We’re hearing that a big deal is in the works for world rights to one of the EFM ’s hottest projects: Olivia Wilde -directed Perfect

We understand Searchlight Pictures is in pole position but this is still in play and a deal isn’t locked.

The movie has sparked a frenzy among buyers with A24, WB/HBO, Paramount and a streamer among those hot for the movie. Pre-buy offers range from $20-30M. Wilde was in Berlin to discuss the project and her presentation went down a storm.

The film, based on the book Landing On My Feet, A Diary Of Dreams by Strug and John P. Lopez, tells the true story of the gymnast’s triumph against the odds to win Team USA’s first gold medal at the 1996 Olympics. Strug was hailed as an American hero when she completed her final vault at the Atlanta games on a badly injured ankle to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

In iconic images, Strug was carried onto the medals podium to join her team, after which she was treated at a hospital for tendon damage. She became an instant national hit, visiting President Clinton, appearing on various talk shows, and making the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Hot on the heels of her Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature, Wilde came to the German capital to discuss the project with buyers. Casting is underway. CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the film, is brokering domestic rights, with FilmNation handling international.

Producers are Riverstone Pictures and Pulse Films from a script by Ronnie Sandahl (Borg/McEnroe). Nik Bower is producing for Riverstone Pictures and Thomas Benski for Pulse Films, together with Jeremy Baxter and Moss Barclay. Wilde will executive produce with Deepak Nayer, Marisa Clifford and Sandahl.