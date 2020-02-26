‘Pennyworth’ Adds Five New Series Regulars As Production Begins On Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: James Purefoy (The Following, Sex Education), Edward Hogg (Taboo, Harlots), Jessye Romeo (Curfew, In the Long Run), Ramon Tikaram (Brassic, The Victim) and Harriet Slater (Faunutland and the Lost Magic) are set as series regulars opposite Jack Bannon for the upcoming second season of Epix’s DC origin story Pennyworth, from Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Purefoy, Hogg and Romeo are new cast members for the upcoming season, and Tikaram and Slater, who recurred in season 1, have been promoted to series regulars. The 10-episode sophomore season began production in the UK in January at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, with an eye towards a summer 2020 premiere on Epix.

The one-hour drama series follows Alfred Pennyworth (Bannon), a former British SAS soldier in his 20s, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who has not yet become Bruce Wayne’s father.

Purefoy will play Captain Gulliver Troy. Alfie’s former SAS Captain, Gulliver Troy is a charismatic, cultured brute and a powerful man of appetites – whether that be drink, women or danger.

Hogg will portray Colonel Salt. A would-be despot masquerading as an obedient civil servant, Salt is a calculating killer, whether by pen or sword.

Romeo will play Katie Browning. An idealistic art student whose life is uprooted by civil war, Katie is righteous, defiant and wonderfully naive.

Tikaram is Inspector Victor Aziz. Season one’s charming, sardonic Inspector Aziz returns, keeping his clear head and dry wit even as London descends into chaos.

Slater is Sandra Onslow. Budding 60s starlet, Alfie’s on-again-off-again girlfriend, Sandra, is now resident singer in his club, with dreams of becoming the next Sandie Shaw.

In addition to Bannon, returning cast members for season 2 are Emma Paetz, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson and Polly Walker, with Jason Flemyng and featuring multi-award-winning recording artist Paloma Faith.

Pennyworth is from executive producer/writer Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist), executive producer/director Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI series) and Matthew Patnick. The series is based characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.