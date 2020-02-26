Peacock In Licensing Deal With A&E, History Ahead Of Launch

NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service Peacock Wednesday announced a licensing deal with A+E Networks for hundreds of hours of episodes of A&E and History series.

The A&E series include First 48, Storage Wars and Cold Case Files. History offerings range from Pawn Stars, to American Pickers, Ancient Aliens, Curse of Oak Island and Project Blue Book.

“We are excited to make some of A+E Networks’ most popular shows available on Peacock later this year,” said Frances Manfredi, president, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises. Aggregating content from other networks and studios beyond NBCUniversal programming “maximizes the breadth and depth of choice for our customers.”

The free ad-supported streaming service with subscription tiers will launch in April for Comcast video customers and nationally across platforms in July.

“We are excited to partner with Peacock,” said Steve MacDonald, president, Global Content Licensing and International, A+E Networks. “We of course strongly believe in the power of the A+E Networks’ library of content, and that it will prove to strengthen Peacock’s offerings.”