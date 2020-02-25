Peacock Developing ‘Fan Girl’ High-Concept Comedy Series From Claudia Lonow & Hazy Mills

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock, NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming platform, has put in development Fan Girl, a single-camera comedy from How to Live with Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life) creator Claudia Lonow, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills and Universal TV, where Lonow and Hazy Mills are based.

Written by Lonow, Fan Girl centers on badass freedom fighter, Morrigan Chase. Morrigan escapes certain death in a far away galaxy via a wormhole and lands in the closet of her biggest Fan Girl — edibles-loving Beth — who’s watching similar events unfold on her favorite show, Dominion. Each week, Beth and Morrigan battle evil as they try to get Morrigan back home while becoming unlikely best friends.

Lonow executive produces with Hayes and Milliner via Hazy Mills. Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, is the studio.

Fan Girl extends Lonow’s relationship with Hazy Mills. She was a consulting producer on the company’s multi-camera NBC comedy series Crowded and also wrote for Hazy Mills’ Sean Saves The World, which was toplined by Hayes. Before that, Lonow created and executive produced How To Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life), which aired for one season on ABC. She’s repped by Gersh.

Hazy Mills has NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot Jefferies, from Jim Jefferies and Suzanne Martin, which stars Jefferies and Betsy Brandt.