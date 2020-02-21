‘PAW Patrol’ Movie In The Works For Summer 2021 From Spin Master, Paramount & Nickelodeon

Spin Master Corp’s hit animated canine preschool series PAW Patrol is heading to the big screen with a movie directed by Cal Brunker (Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature; Escape From Planet Earth).

PAW Patrol: The Movie, which is eyeing an August 2021 release, is the first in a number of feature films in the works by Spin Master’s Entertainment division.

Spin Master

Spin will produce the movie in association with Nickelodeon Movies, and Paramount will be distribute. PAW Patrol was recently picked up for its eighth season by Nickelodeon, which broadcasts the show around the world. The show follows a “paw-some pack of pups” —Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker—as they embark on rescue missions in their community of Adventure Bay, proving “no job is too big, no pup is too small!”

Spin Master Entertainment’s EVP, Jennifer Dodge, will produce PAW Patrol: The Movie and Ronnen Harary, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Spin Master, Adam Beder, EVP, Strategic Partnership & Franchise Development for Spin Master, and Peter Schlessel will executive produce.

“We are thrilled to partner with Paramount and Nickelodeon to bring the PAW Patrol franchise, and the characters that children love, to the big screen,” said Dodge. “This first foray into the arena of feature film marks a significant strategic expansion for Spin Master Entertainment and our properties. This demonstrates our commitment to harnessing our own internal entertainment production teams to develop and deliver IP in a motion picture format and allows us to connect our characters to fans through shared theatrical experiences.”

“Expanding PAW Patrol into the world of theatricals is a major milestone for this iconic property, and we can’t wait for kids and families everywhere to experience it together,” said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. ”We are incredibly excited to work with Spin Master Entertainment and our sister division Paramount Pictures on this latest title from the Nickelodeon Movies slate.”

“We are thrilled to be distributing this film and sharing the beloved PAW Patrol universe with audiences around the globe,” said Marc Weinstock, Paramount’s President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, and Mary Daily, Co- President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution.

Next up for Nickelodeon Movies is The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run on May 22, the feature franchise through two movies currently counts over $466M WW.