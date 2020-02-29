Paulina Porizkova Tells ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ Of Her Heartbreak Over Ric Ocasek’s Will Exclusion

Click to Skip Ad
Paulina Porzikova attending Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Event at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City, NY, USA; Photo by Dennis Van Tine/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images) AP Images

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova has been interviewed for the first time since her late musician husband Ric Ocasek’s death, saying she feels “hurt and betrayal” for being excluded from his will.

Porizkova and Ocasek were planning to divorce, but were still living together when he died. She found the Cars front man’s body in their Gramercy Park townhouse while bringing him his Sunday morning coffee.

The pair married in 1989 and had two sons together. They began divorce proceedings in 2017, but Ocasek died last year on Sept. 15 at age 75 of heart disease before the finalization.

Ocasek signed his will on Aug. 28 and stipulated, “Even if I should die before our divorce is final … Paulina is not entitled to any elective share … because she has abandoned me.”

The estate has $5 million in assets, according to documents filed in Manhattan Surrogate’s court. Porizkova plans to contest the will, which would grant her under New York state law 1/3 of the estate unless it can be proved that she did abandon him.

“It made the grieving process really, really tricky,” Porizkova told CBS Sunday Morning in the interview, airing this weekend “I would love to be able to be sad and miss him and not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal.”

 

