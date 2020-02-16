Paul McCartney Career-Spanning Documentary In The Works, 12 Years In The Making

The career of one of the most successful musicians of all-time is being compiled by filmmaker Charlie Lightening.

Paul McCartney, the 77-year-old songwriting legend whose catalog includes some of the most beloved music of all-time, is still actively touring, and footage from that tour will be incorporated into the film.

“I’ve worked with Paul McCartney for 12 years and I followed him,” said Lightening. “I am still working with him. It’s not finished. I’ll be with him at Glastonbury,” said Lightening, speaking at the NMEs.

No release date has been set for the film, which includes McCartney interviews and will span his entire career, from the Beatles through Wings and now into his solo act.

“He’s helped me with what I do and I adore him,” Lightening added “He’s trusted me and to have someone like that to see up close and work with – that’s inspiring, it makes you better at what you are, it makes you want to be better.’

Lightening previously created a documentary on musician Liam Gallagher’s comeback, As It Was. That film won the award for Best Music Film at the NME Awards.