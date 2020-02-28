‘Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj’ Extended At Netflix; New Episodes Get Premiere Date

Netflix has extended its original order for Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, greenlighting seven new episodes to bring the first season’s total to 39. The first new episode will launch on Sunday, March 29, with a new one going live weekly after that.

The logline, per Netflix: The Peabody-winning comedy show explores the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj brings his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

Paul Sakuma/Shutterstock

Patriot Act premiered in October 2018 and made international headlines within weeks after Netflix opted to pull an episode that was critical of Saudi Arabia. Minhaj later criticized the streamer over its move. Jim Margolis exited as showrunner in May, and Steve Bedow replaced him.

The show won an Emmy for Outstanding Motion Design and also received a Peabody Award last year. Hasan also won a Peabody for his Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King and hosted the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Netflix signed Minhaj for the talk show in March 2018, for which he exited his role as a correspondent for Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. Joining the late-night staple in 2014, he was former host Jon Stewart’s last hire for the show.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj is executive produced by co-creators Minhaj and Prashanth Venkataramanujam, who now serves as showrunner. Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman and Haven Entertainment’s Jennie Church-Cooper also exec produce.

Here’s a little video message from Minhaj’s father, Najme: