Patrick Fugit To Star In ABC’s ‘Thirtysomething’ Sequel Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Fugit (Outcast) is set as a lead opposite Odette Annable and Chris Wood in the ABC pilot thirtysomething(else), a sequel to Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick’s beloved 1987-91 drama series, playing grown-up Ethan Weston.

Written by Herskovitz and Zwick and to be directed by Zwick, thirtysomething(else) will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up children of the original cast, the new generation of thirtysomethings. They are being joined by returning original cast members Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston), reprising their characters in supporting roles.

Fugit will play Ethan Weston, the son of Nancy (Wettig) and Elliot (Busfield). He’s a brilliant musician who refuses to compromise his artistic principles in order to succeed. He’s also a recovering drug addict with a lifelong history of depression, and has now had a baby with his current girlfriend, Kat. Ethan is not parent material–nor is Kat–and they often leave the baby with his parents when they go off to play gigs. But he is ferociously determined to stay sober, and takes offense when his mother accuses him of using again. Unfortunately, it’s not clear whether or not he’s telling the truth.

In the original series, Ethan was played by Luke Rossi. In the sequel, Annable and Wood play Hope and Michael’s offspring, Janey and Leo.

Herskovitz and Zwick executive produce for ABC Studios, part of Disney TV Studios, and MGM Television. Filming on the pilot is slated to begin in March in New Jersey.

Fugit, who burst onto the scene as the star of Cameron Crow’s Almost Famous, recently co-starred in Damien Chazelle’s First Man, headlined by Ryan Gosling, which premiered at both the Venice Film Festival and TIFF last year. He also starred in Robert Kirkman’s series Outcast, which aired on Cinemax for two seasons and had a heavily recurring role on USA Network’s Bourne offshoot series Treadstone. He is repped by Gersh and Gail Levin & Andrew Brown of Levin-Brown Management.