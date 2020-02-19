Patina Miller To Star In ‘Power’ Prequel ‘Raising Kanan’ On Starz

Tony-winning actress Patina Miller is set to star opposite Omar Epps in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Starz/Lionsgate’s upcoming Power prequel series created by Courtney A. Kemp.

Miller will play Raquel Thomas. To the streets, Raquel “Raq” Thomas is cold, hard, and fierce; a successful and deadly woman taking names in a man’s world. She is tough, resolute, ruthless and yet, Raq is still capable of love. Great love. The sole recipient of that affection is her son, Kanan – he is everything to her. As much as she cares for him though, there are many instances where one wonders if she loves him for who he is, or if she loves him merely as an extension of herself. The middle child of three, Raq also carries the heavy burden as the earner for her two brothers. Raq is the sun, and everyone else in her universe exists in her orbit.

The third chapter of the Power franchise, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel that takes viewers back to the ‘90s and the early years of the now-deceased iconic Power character Kanan Stark, portrayed in the original series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executive produced by Kemp through her company End of Episode and Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer. Also executive producing are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich. Lionsgate TV produces the series for Starz.

Miller most recently starred as press coordinator Daisy Grant in CBS‘ Madam Secretary, and before that in PBS’ Civil War-era drama, Mercy Street. On the big screen, Miller appeared as Commander Paylor in Lionsgate’s Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2. She won a Tony for her starring role as Leading Player in the 2013 Broadway revival of Stephen Schwartz’s musical, Pippin. Miller is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Schreck Rose.