‘Party Of Five’ Star Emily Tosta Joins Nicolas Cage In Genre Thriller ‘Wally’s Wonderland’ Ahead Of EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Party Of Five and Mayans M.C. star Emily Tosta is joining Nicolas Cage in genre thriller Wally’s Wonderland, which is now underway in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tosta will play the rebellious teenage lead in the movie from director Kevin Lewis (The Drop). Tosta’s character Liv joins Cage’s character The Janitor in their bid to survive a hellish night trapped inside an abandoned family entertainment center populated by possessed animatronics.

Also joining are Beth Grant (No Country For Old Men), Ric Reitz (The Resident) and Chris Warner (Machete). The screenplay, which was high on the Blood List, is written by G.O. Parsons.

Foresight Unlimited is handling world sales and will be looking to scare up deals on the film at the European Film Market later this month.

Landmark Studio Group has joined Landafar Entertainment, JD Entertainment, Saturn Films, and Screen Media Ventures to produce the film in association with Baffin Media Limited with the support of Great Point Media.

Landmark CEO David Ozer (Wynonna Earp), Grant Cramer (Lone Survivor), and Jeremy Davis (The Street Racer), are producing along with Cage and Mike Nilon. Foresight chairman Mark Damon, Screen Media Ventures President David Fannon and SVP of Worldwide Acquisitions Seth Needle are executive producers.

“I’m so excited to be working with Nicolas Cage, who has always been one of my favorite actors, in this totally fun and unique feature film,” said Tosta.

“When I first saw Emily in Mayans M.C., I was struck by her unique combination of toughness and sensitivity and knew immediately we found our perfect Liv,” added Lewis.

Tosta is represented by agent Thomas Richards and Strategic Public Relations.