‘Parasite’ To Stream Exclusively On Hulu In U.S.

Hulu has landed exclusive U.S. streaming rights to Parasite, the South Korean film that made Oscar history as the first foreign language film to win the best picture Oscar. In a deal with studio Neon, the film will be available for streaming on Hulu beginning Wednesday, April 8.

Parasite took home four Oscars, including best picture, best director and original screenplay for Bong Joon Ho, and best international film. It also won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, the SAG Award for Best Ensemble Cast and the Palme D’or, the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Bong and written by Bong and Han Jin Won, Parasite revolves around the members of a poor family who together scheme to work in a wealthy household by posing as unrelated, highly qualified help. The movie has become a global phenom, grossing more than $204 million worldwide so far. The cast includes Song Kang Ho, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Cho Yeo Jeong, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sun Kyun and Chang Hyae Jin.