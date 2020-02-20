Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Races To $43M Overseas For $100M Global Bow; ‘Birds Of Prey’ Flaps To $143M WW – International Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

ViacomCBS Stock Plunges Nearly 15% After Lower 4Q Results

Read the full story

‘Parasite’ Getting One Week Imax Release As Oscar Winning Best Picture Looks To Fly Past $50M+

Parasite
NEON

Here’s something to sail NEON’s Parasite past the $50M mark at the domestic box office: The 4x Oscar winner, including, best picture is getting an Imax release in 214 U.S. and Canadian auditoriums tomorrow for a one week release.

The Cannes Palme d’Or winning movie was digitally re-mastered into the Imax format.

In the wake of making Oscar history as the first foreign language film to win Best Picture and the first Korean film to win Best Director for Bong Joon Ho, Best International Film, and Best Original Screenplay, Parasite saw a jump in its total domestic cume of +22% last weekend following its wins, one of the best surges for an Oscar Best Picture in the past five years besting the post Oscar ceremony weekend jumps of Green Book (+9%), Shape of Water (+6%), Moonlight (+13%) and Spotlight (+6%). Parasite‘s weekend-to-weekend jump was +245% but that’s also because the Oscar winner ticked up its theater count by 941 locations to 2,001.

Parasite recently passed Eugenio Derbez’s Instructions Not Included to become the 4th-highest-grossing foreign-language release of all-time at the domestic box office, behind Sony Pictures Classics’ four-time Oscar-winner Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ($128.1M, 2000), Miramax’s three-time Oscar winner Life Is Beautiful ($57.2M, 1997)and Miramax’s Hero ($53.7M, 2002).

Outside of event movies, Imax will program adult titles in their large format during the off-season, i.e. Fifty Shades of Grey and American Sniper being earlier examples.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad