Parasite distributor NEON has picked up North American rights to well-reviewed Berlin Film Festival documentary Gunda, which is executive-produced by Joaquin Phoenix.

Viktor Kossakovsky’s film, which had its world premiere in the German capital, is a dialogue-free black and white film which looks at the daily life of a pig and its farm animal companions: two cows and a one-legged chicken. It’s an unusual premise. But the film has had rave reviews and this is one of the first North American deals on a Berlin festival title this year.

Sant & Usant produced Gunda, which is a co-production with Louverture Films. Anita Rehoff Larsen produced. Joslyn Barnes and Susan Rockefeller co-produced with Tone Grøttjord-Glenne and recent Oscar-winner Phoenix executive producing.

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for NEON along with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers. Cinephil is handling international sales. Kossakovsky previously directed epic Aquarela.

After his Oscar win, Phoenix made headlines last week when a video surfaced of him liberating a calf from a U.S. slaughterhouse.