‘Parasite’ Crosses $50 Million; Can It Beat ‘Life Is Beautiful’s $57 Million+?

The Parasite train keeps on gaining steam, with Bong Joon Ho’s four-time Oscar-winning dark comedy crossing $50 million at the domestic box office. But the real question is, can it beat Life Is Beautiful’s box office gross of $57M? If it maintains its momentum, signs are pointing to yes.

As its Imax run comes to an end and it dropped from 1,806 theaters to 1,324, Parasite still is showcasing its post-Oscars staying power. It already has surpassed Mexico’s Instructions Not Included ($44.4M) to become the fourth-highest-grossing foreign language/international film at the domestic box office but remains far behind Ang Lee’s four-time Oscar-winning 2000 martial arts epic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ($128.1M).

Parasite is hot on the heels of Miramax’s Hero ($53.7M) from 2002, as well as the aforementioned Oscar winner Life is Beautiful from 1997.