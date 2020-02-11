Paramount Sets Tony-Winning Director Rachel Chavkin For Remake Of Spanish Thriller ‘Shrew’s Nest’

EXCLUSIVE: After winning last year’s Tony for Best Direction of a Musical for Hadestown, Rachel Chavkin is making her feature film directorial debut on Paramount’s psychological thriller Shrew’s Nest, a remake of the 2014 Juanfer Andres-Esteban Roel Spanish movie.

Set in Spain during the 1950s, Shrew’s Nest (local title Musarañas) follows an agoraphobic woman who raises her younger sister in an apartment locked away from the world. But one day, a reckless young neighbor, Carlos, falls down the stairwell and drags himself to their door. Someone has entered the shrew’s nest, and it doesn’t look like he’s leaving. The thriller is reminiscent of such Oscar-lauded pics as Misery and Black Swan. Weed Road and the Gotham Group are producing for Paramount. The script was adapted by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski. Sony released Shrew’s Nest in Spain.

A NYU Tisch School of the Arts undergraduate and MFA Columbia University grad, Chavkin was first nominated at the Tonys for Best Direction of a Musical back in 2017 for Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Chavkin came to Hadestown in 2012. The Anais Mitchell musical, which is a take on the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, where Orpheus goes to the underworld to rescue his fiancée Eurydice, initially premiered in Barre, Vermont and later became a concept album. Mitchell then met Chavkin, and the two reworked the stage production with additional songs and dialogue, taking it to Off Broadway, Edmonton and London, before debuting on Broadway last March. Hadestown swept the Tonys winning eight of its 14 noms, including Best Musical, Direction, Original Score, Actor in a Feature Role in a Musical (Andre De Shields), Scenic Design, Lighting Design, Sound Design, and Orchestrations.

Chavkin is repped by ICM Partners.