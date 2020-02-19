Paramount Players Execs Matt Dines & Ali Bell Exiting

EXCLUSIVE….Developing…We’re hearing that Paramount Players creative executives Matt Dines and Ali Bell are departing the label that they arrived to in late August 2017. While these two key execs are leaving, the Paramount Players will remain in operation under the oversight of Paramount Motion Pictures Group president Wyck Godfrey.

Word is that Dines is heading to Jonah Hill’s production company and will become a producing partner there. Hill recently produced Richard Jewell; executive produced and starred in the Netflix limited series Maniac; and directed, wrote and produced the 2018 A24 movie Mid90s. At the same time, I understand Bell is heading to Andy Samberg’s label Party Over Here.

While at Paramount Players, Dines worked on such features as Nobody’s Fool and Playing With Fire. Bell during her tenure oversaw What Men Want, Dora and the Lost City of Gold and the upcoming Monster Problems which has a February 12, 2021 release date.

Prior to Paramount Players, Bell was president of production and development at Ivan Reitman and Tom Pollock’s production banner the Montecito Picture Company & Ghost Corps. There, she produced Reitman’s Draft Day and the Ed Helms-Owen Wilson comedy Father Figures. Bell served as an executive producer on Ghostbusters, Baywatch and Hitchcock. Before that, she was director of development at David Heyman’s Heyday Films, and before at the Paramount division Nickelodeon Movies where she worked on SpongeBob SquarePants: The Movie, Nacho Libre and Lemony Snicket.

Before Paramount Players, Dines was a production VP at MGM developing Everything, Everything based on the YA novel, the Valley Girl remake, the YA novel Every Day, the upcoming Bradley Cooper-attached Deeper, and the Terry Hayes crime thriller Pilgrim. Dines worked for Spyglass before that.