Paradigm Promotes Four Agents Across New York & Los Angeles Offices

Paradigm has promoted four agents across the company’s New York and Los Angeles offices, the agency announced today. The new agents are Melisa Baloglu, Len Chenfeld, Brittany Miller and Ryan Theobalt.

The company additionally announced that Natalia Williams, an LA-based Content Dept. agent, will now work across both Content and Motion Picture Literary departments.

Clockwise from top left: Melisa Baloglu, Len Chenfeld, Brittany Miller, Ryan Theobalt Paradigm

Baloglu, an LA-based Motion Picture Literary agent, joined Paradigm in 2018 as the Motion Picture Literary department coordinator. She began her career in New York, working in film and television development for producers including Meryl Poster and Scott Rudin, before moving to Los Angeles to work in representation. Clients include journalist Jill Gutowitz, filmmaker Sontenish Myers, author & Instagrammer Lauren Garroni, Cat Grieve and writer Halia Meguid.

NY-based Music agent Chenfeld began his career at APA before opening his own agency, Modern Sound Entertainment. He joined Paradigm in 2018 as a coordinator in the Music division, working with agents Lee Anderson, Cody Chapman and Callender on behalf of agency clients Zedd, Skrillex, Oliver Tree and Whethan. Chenfeld’s own roster includes Joe Kay, KennyHoopla, Reb?ke, Ritt Momney, Soulection, TOKiMONSTA, Y2K, and Yung Bae.

NY-based Music agent Miller joined Paradigm in 2014 via the New York office of AM Only, which merged into Paradigm in 2017. Miller worked as an assistant, and later coordinator, to agent Alan Gary, working with clients including 4B, Audien, Bingo Players, Madeon, Porter Robinson, and SAYMYNAME. Miller began her career in the legal department of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami. She is a member of the T.J. Martell Foundation’s Young Professionals Advisory Council.

NY-based Talent agent Theobalt most recently served as Talent Coordinator under Managing Partner Scott Metzger. He began his career at Paradigm in 2014 assisting broadcasting agent Jim Griffin, then moved the next year to the talent department, training under agents Jamie Hughes, John Domingos, Ellen Gilbert, and Rachel Altman. Theobalt’s roster of clients include Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Elliot Fletcher, Chelsea Frei, Sophie Giannamore, Alexa Mansour, Nadia Alexander, Glo Tavarez and Elizabeth Cappuccino.

“We are delighted to announce the promotions of Melisa, Len, Brittany and Ryan, which reflect not only the hard work, tenacity and passion they bring each day as client advocates, but also their commitment to our values as a company. We welcome these talented colleagues to our agent ranks, and we look forward to their many contributions,” said CEO and Founder Sam Gores.