Paradigm Buys Into UK Sound Agency Pitch & Sync

Paradigm has expanded its UK footprint by investing in sound branding agency Pitch & Sync.

Founded by principals Alex Lavery and Simon Robinson, the London-based firm specializes in finding, creating and curating sound and music for consumer brands and other content creators. It also operates in Berlin and Amsterdam. The company has clients including Nike, Intel and Heineken.

Pitch & Sync will continue to operate under its own name but will integrate into Paradigm and work closely with the agency’s in-house Brand Partnerships team led by Commercial Director Debbie Ward.

The deal expands Paradigm’s UK music representation business, and follows its acquisition of a majority interest in Coda Agency in 2019.

“We’re thrilled to be in business with Alex, Simon and the whole Pitch & Sync team. We’ve been collaborating for many years now and this seemed like the next natural step,” said Paradigm London Partner James Whitting. “They’re leaders in their field and we’re excited about what Pitch & Sync can achieve in tandem with our wider Paradigm Brand Partnerships business.”

“We are thrilled to have this new association with Paradigm, whose leadership in live music and powerful relationships with management will allow us to operate further upstream, grow our team and enhance our capabilities,” said Pitch & Sync co-principal and co-founder Alex Lavery. “This is a game changer for us and what are able to do for our clients.”

“We realized at one point that 50% of our business involved Paradigm clients, which wasn’t by design, but certainly showed how aligned our sensibilities are,” added co-principal and co-founder Simon Robinson. “We now have the best of both worlds, closer access and insight into Paradigm’s incredible line up of artists but also the independence to adapt and commission music from all sources on behalf of our clients.”