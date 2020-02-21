Ozzy Osbourne Says He’s In Constant Pain, But It’s Not Parkinson’s Disease That’s His Biggest Issue

Ozzy Osbourne recently postponed plans for a solo tour, saying he’s heading to Switzerland for treatments of Parkinson’s disease.

But the former star of TV’s The Osbournes said in an interview today that the degenerative disease is the least of his health problems right now.

Osbourne told Britain’s The Sun that he been in “unbelievable pain” lately, stemming from aggravating a prior injury in a fall last year, a mishap that woke up problems stemming from a 2003 quad bike accident. He appeared recently as a presenter with his wife, Sharon, at the 62nd Grammys earlier this month and moved very haltingly on stage.

The 71-year-old said that he is having difficulty coping with his injuries.

“I’d hit the floor at such a force that I pinched my spinal column,” Osbourne said. “They had to go in and open the passage. They had to cut through nerves to get there and it’s f–ked my neck, my back, my shoulders and my arms. I didn’t even know there was such a thing as f–king nerve pain.”

“It has caused far more problems than the Parkinson’s,” he said, adding that he was still doing shows when he was diagnosed with that problem.

Osbourne said that the form of Parkinson’s he has, P2, is a milder form of the disease. “It’s not mainstream Parkinson’s, like Michael J. Fox’s,” he said. “It affects regular things — like if you get a cold, it could be the Parkinson’s. Or, if I get a stiff leg, I think, ‘Is it the Parkinson’s?’ What I have makes ordinary living a bit more complicated.”

The frontman of Black Sabbath was going to start his No More Tours 2 concerts on May 27 in Atlanta, but has postponed all future dates.