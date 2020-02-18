Ozzy Osbourne Cancels North American Tour Amid Health Problems

Ozzy Osbourne has called off the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” amid a series of health problems.

In a statement shared on social media Monday, the Prince of Darkness said instead of touring, he will undergo medical treatments.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year,” Osbourne began. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.”

He continued, “I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase, according to Osbourne’s website. Additionally, ticketholders who purchased “No More Tours 2” tickets will have early access to tickets when the next tour is announced.

Osbourne’s new album titled Ordinary Man will be released on February 21. Following promotional obligations for the disc, he plans to head to Europe for medical care.

Last year the rocker suffered a fall that required surgery. Meanwhile, in January he revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.