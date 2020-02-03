OWN Appoints Netflix And TV Network Vet Jennifer Giddens As Head Of Marketing

Jennifer Giddens, a veteran TV network executive who most recently worked at Netflix, has joined OWN as head of marketing.

She will report to Tina Perry, president of the Oprah Winfrey network, which launched in partnership with Discovery in 2011.

Giddens will oversee strategic marketing for OWN’s slate of programming aimed primarily at female, African-American viewers. She will also handle marketing for the network’s growing podcast business and work with OWN’s ad sales team to forge ties with brands and advertisers.

Most recently, Giddens was head of creative marketing for Netflix’s kids and family unit, overseeing the creative marketing team and developing global launch campaigns.

The streaming stint followed senior marketing roles at NBC Universal, Turner Entertainment and Scripps Networks, across a range of genres and categories, including scripted, unscripted, live action, drama, comedy, animation and sports.

As SVP, Marketing & Digital for Universal Kids, Giddens led brand strategy and consumer marketing development and execution, managing the company’s brand marketing, social media, digital and brand creative teams. She also served as VP of Marketing for Sprout. Previously, Giddens oversaw TNT’s brand marketing team and was responsible for the creation of multiple high-profile campaigns for the network’s award-winning series.

“Jennifer has an extensive background delivering strategic and impactful 360-degree marketing campaigns across numerous high-profile entertainment brands,” Perry said. “Her vast expertise will help us reach our passionate audience in new and exciting ways and we are thrilled to have her join the OWN team.”

Giddens added, “I’m very happy to be joining this talented team to oversee the network’s marketing, and to help reach an audience who see themselves reflected in and entertained by OWN’s programming.”