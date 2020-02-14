‘Outlander’ Season 5 Premiere Will Get An Early Valentine’s Day Release For STARZ Subscribers

STARZ has a gift for Outlander fans who were planning on spending Valentine’s Day evening with a tub of ice cream and the cats – the early release of the season five premiere. The episode will be available exclusively to STARZ subscribers only on the STARZ app and STARZ On Demand.

The announcement was made by Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall) and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) during the Outlander season five premiere event via a Facebook Live stream of the red carpet at the Hollywood Palladium.

A countdown to the announcement using a large hourglass was revealed on the carpet, effectively letting fans “travel through time” with the early release of the premiere episode at midnight on Valentine’s Day.

The time travel romance will have its linear premiere on Sunday, February 16 at 8 PM ET /PT on STARZ, airing each episode week-to-week.

Season Five of Outlander finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America, and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection – while hiding his personal relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man whom Governor William Tryon has ordered him to hunt down and kill.

With her family together at last, Claire Fraser must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again. However, while focusing on protecting others, she risks losing sight of what it means to protect herself.

Meanwhile, Brianna Fraser and Roger MacKenzie have been reunited, but the spectre of Stephen Bonnet still haunts them. Roger strives to find his place – as well as Jamie’s respect – in this new and dangerous time. The Frasers must come together, navigating the many perils that they foresee – and those they can’t.

The “Outlander” television series, executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg, is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series that sold an estimated 30 million copies worldwide

Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Starz has renewed the “Outlander” series through its sixth season.