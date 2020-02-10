Oscars: Wins By Film & Studio

The 92nd Academy Awards spread the wealth tonight, with Neon’s Parasite leading all films with four Oscars, followed by Universal’s 1917 with three and three pics tied with two apiece: Disney’s Ford v Ferrari, Warner Bros’ Joker and Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

As for most studio wins, it was a three-way tie among Neon, Sony and Disney/Fox — the latter including the Oscar for Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit.

In all, 16 films and 10 distributors went home with golden statuettes. See the charts below.

