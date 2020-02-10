Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Four-Time ‘Parasite’ Oscar Winner Bong Joon Ho On A Cinema Future That Breaks Down Barriers – Backstage

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Oscars: 'Parasite' Wins Best Picture - The Complete Winners List

Read the full story

Oscars: Watch The Musical Performances – Billie Eilish, Elton John, Janelle Monáe, More

Elton John
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Tonight’s 92nd Oscars had no shortage of stellar musical performances. Billie Eilish performed a poignant cover of the Beatles’ Yesterday during the In Memoriam segment, accompanied by her brother and producer Finneas O’Connell. Janelle Monáe opened the show in a high-energy original number with featured dancers and Billy Porter, and a shout-out to films that weren’t nominated this year, including Dolemite is My Name, Midsommar, Jordan Peele’s Us and Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers.

Elton John performed his best original song winner “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman. Other best song nominees included Randy Newman performing “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from best animated feature winner Toy Story 4; Chrissy Metz with “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough; Cynthia Erivo with “Stand Up” from Harriet; and Idina Menzel with “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2.

Irish composer and conductor Eímear Noone conducted a best original score medley.

Eminem made a surprise appearance, performing a heavily censored version of “Lose Yourself”, which won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003, followed by a standing ovation from the crowd.

Watch below.

Oscars 2020 In Memoriam Billie Eilish Performance



Janelle Monae Opens Oscars 2020

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman (Paramount)
Music by Elton John
Lyric by Bernie Taupin

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4 (Walt Disney)
Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen 2 (Walt Disney)
Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” from Harriet (Focus Features)
Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough (Walt Disney)
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Maestra Eimear Noone Conducts Best Original Score Medley

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad