Oscars: Watch The Musical Performances – Billie Eilish, Elton John, Janelle Monáe, More

Tonight’s 92nd Oscars had no shortage of stellar musical performances. Billie Eilish performed a poignant cover of the Beatles’ Yesterday during the In Memoriam segment, accompanied by her brother and producer Finneas O’Connell. Janelle Monáe opened the show in a high-energy original number with featured dancers and Billy Porter, and a shout-out to films that weren’t nominated this year, including Dolemite is My Name, Midsommar, Jordan Peele’s Us and Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers.

Elton John performed his best original song winner “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman. Other best song nominees included Randy Newman performing “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from best animated feature winner Toy Story 4; Chrissy Metz with “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough; Cynthia Erivo with “Stand Up” from Harriet; and Idina Menzel with “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2.

Irish composer and conductor Eímear Noone conducted a best original score medley.

Eminem made a surprise appearance, performing a heavily censored version of “Lose Yourself”, which won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003, followed by a standing ovation from the crowd.

Watch below.

Oscars 2020 In Memoriam Billie Eilish Performance





Janelle Monae Opens Oscars 2020

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman (Paramount)

Music by Elton John

Lyric by Bernie Taupin

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4 (Walt Disney)

Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen 2 (Walt Disney)

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” from Harriet (Focus Features)

Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough (Walt Disney)

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Maestra Eimear Noone Conducts Best Original Score Medley