Rain Makes Oscars Red Carpet Even More Splashy

What was originally forecast as light rain Sunday in Los Angeles turned into downpours in parts of the city, including Hollywood where the 92nd Oscars are taking place.

Around 2 p.m. PT, three hours before the start of the show at the Dolby Theater, workers have already had to push pools of water off the plastic tarp covering the carpet along Hollywood Boulevard.

The massive carpet begins at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, where attendees are dropped off, and stretches several blocks.

At points along the carpet, the plastic cover started to sag because of the rain, and production crews could be seen running around with long poles to push the water off the edges in huge waves.

Further dampening the mood on what was supposed to be Hollywood’s most glamorous night, water poured onto the ‘Glambot’ (video house crew) team at regular intervals as the plastic cover above them two stories up filled and overflowed.

Reporters and photographers on the carpet complained of it being cold, sparking concern and even panic at times when the rain was coming down hard.

Rain won't stop the #Oscars Staff work to make sure crews and cameras stay dry. pic.twitter.com/iGPeU62uIe — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 9, 2020